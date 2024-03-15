Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Curtis Jensen, the targeting technician for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the targeting process with a soldier from the 4th Romanian Infantry Division, during Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2024 at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise which ran from March 3-14, 2024, is based on an Article 5 scenario encompassing a wide range of modern warfare challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

