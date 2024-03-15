U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Curtis Jensen, the targeting technician for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the targeting process with a soldier from the 4th Romanian Infantry Division, during Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2024 at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise which ran from March 3-14, 2024, is based on an Article 5 scenario encompassing a wide range of modern warfare challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8292326
|VIRIN:
|240316-A-PS891-7336
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|BYDGOSZCZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT