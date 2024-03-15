Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

Aviation soldiers from the 10th Czech Mechanized Division, 4th Romanian Infantry Division, and the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, participate in a working group with the 1st German-Netherlands Corps main at NATO Joint Force Training Centre. The 2ABCT participated in the 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise based on a compelling Article 5 scenario encompassing a wide range of modern warfare challenges in Bydgoszcz, Poland from March 3-14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 03.16.2024
Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL