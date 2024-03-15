Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domenageaux Jr., leads a capabilities discussion with the commanders of the 10th Czech Mechanized Division, 4th Romanian Infantry Division, and the rear commander of the 1st German-Netherlands Corps, at Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2024. Thea 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise, based on a compelling Article 5 scenario encompassing a wide range of modern warfare challenges, was hosted at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland from March 3-14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

