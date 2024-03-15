Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise [Image 6 of 10]

    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux Jr., commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, briefs Lt. Gen. Nico Tak on the status of 1st Armored Division forces during a commanders update brief at Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2024. The 2ABCT participated in the 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise hosted at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland from March 3-14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8292322
    VIRIN: 240316-A-PS891-5650
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise
    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise
    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise
    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise
    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise
    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise
    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise
    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise
    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise
    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #EUCOM #3rd Infantry Division #Rock of the Marne #Victory Corps #Stronger Together #1st Armored Divi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT