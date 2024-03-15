U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux Jr., commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, briefs Lt. Gen. Nico Tak on the status of 1st Armored Division forces during a commanders update brief at Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2024. The 2ABCT participated in the 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise hosted at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland from March 3-14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)
Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise
