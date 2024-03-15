Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division commander U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux Jr., receives a commanders update brief from the brigade staff at Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2024. The 2ABCT participated in the 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise based on a compelling Article 5 scenario encompassing a wide range of modern warfare challenges in Bydgoszcz, Poland from March 3-14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)
