    VHS students welcome Italian peers during school exchange [Image 5 of 5]

    VHS students welcome Italian peers during school exchange

    ITALY

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – A class of Italian students from the Liceo Scientifico “Giovanni Battista Quadri,” learn about the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program during their visit at the Vicenza High School on Villaggio March 5, 2024. While at the VHS JROTC class, they learned some steps for the upcoming traditional military ball and the etiquette of proceeding through a receiving line.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 07:54
    VIRIN: 240305-A-LU220-6916
    Location: IT
    This work, VHS students welcome Italian peers during school exchange [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vicenza Military Community
    IMCOM-Europe
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG Italy
    Vicenza High School
    DoDEA-Europe

