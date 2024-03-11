VHS students welcome Italian peers during school exchange

VICENZA, Italy – A class of Italian students from the Liceo Scientifico “Giovanni Battista Quadri,” learn about the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program during their visit at the Vicenza High School on Villaggio March 5, 2024. While at the VHS JROTC class, they learned some steps for the upcoming traditional military ball and the etiquette of proceeding through a receiving line.

