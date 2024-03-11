VHS students welcome Italian peers during school exchange

VICENZA, Italy – Vicenza High School students and students from an Italian class of the Liceo Scientifico “Giovanni Battista Quadri” pose for a photo during a cultural exchange on Villaggio March 5, 2024. Approximately 20 American students showed the school to their Italian peers, attended some classes and shared some activities with them.

