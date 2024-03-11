VICENZA, Italy – Students of an Italian class from the Liceo Scientifico “Giovanni Battista Quadri,” a school founded in Vicenza in 1972 oriented towards scientific subjects, interact with Vicenza High School students during a cultural exchange on Villaggio March 5, 2024. Approximately 20 American students showed the school to their Italian peers, attended some classes and shared some activities with them.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 07:54
|Photo ID:
|8289815
|VIRIN:
|240305-A-LU220-4807
|Resolution:
|2258x1500
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VHS students welcome Italian peers during school exchange [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VHS students welcome Italian peers during school exchange
