VHS students welcome Italian peers during school exchange

VICENZA, Italy – Vicenza High School students and their peers from a local school, the Liceo Scientifico “Giovanni Battista Quadri,” share their lunch during a cultural exchange on Villaggio March 5, 2024. Some VHS students will return the visit in mid-April as part of the school program, which offers the chance to learn about a different language and culture.

