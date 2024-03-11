VHS students welcome Italian peers during school exchange

VICENZA, Italy – Students of an Italian class from the Liceo Scientifico “Giovanni Battista Quadri,” a school founded in Vicenza in 1972 oriented towards scientific subjects, interact with Vicenza High School students during a cultural exchange on Villaggio March 5, 2024. Approximately 20 American students showed the school to their Italian peers, attended some classes and shared some activities with them.

