    Col. Lopez mentors members of the 195th Wing [Image 9 of 9]

    Col. Lopez mentors members of the 195th Wing

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Laura Lopez, 195th Wing deputy commander, mentors members of the 195th Wing at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2024. Lopez is responsible for providing ready forces to the Combatant Commander, ensuring the war fighting capabilities seven squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    This work, Col. Lopez mentors members of the 195th Wing [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Women's History Month
    195th Wing

