Col. Lopez leaves SOCCENT

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Laura Lopez, 195th Wing deputy commander (left), receives a going away gift by U.S. Army Master Sgt. Coco Burns when she was a major at the Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 2013. SOCCENT is responsible for planning operations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Courtesy photo)

