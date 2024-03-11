U.S. Air National Guard Laura Lopez, 195th Wing deputy commander (right), assumes command of the 195th Comptroller Flight under Col. Ricky Hem, 195th Wing commander, at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 2017. Lopez became the deputy commander of the 195th Wing in 2023. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 19:07 Photo ID: 8286711 VIRIN: 170201-F-F3304-1001 Resolution: 2448x3264 Size: 1.87 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Lopez assumes command of 195th Comptroller Flight [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.