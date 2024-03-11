Col. Lopez assumes command of 195th Comptroller Flight

U.S. Air National Guard Laura Lopez, 195th Wing deputy commander (right), assumes command of the 195th Comptroller Flight under Col. Ricky Hem, 195th Wing commander, at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 2017. Lopez became the deputy commander of the 195th Wing in 2023. (Courtesy photo)
