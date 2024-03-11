Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Lopez assumes command of 195th Comptroller Flight [Image 1 of 9]

    Col. Lopez assumes command of 195th Comptroller Flight

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Laura Lopez, 195th Wing deputy commander (right), assumes command of the 195th Comptroller Flight under Col. Ricky Hem, 195th Wing commander, at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 2017. Lopez became the deputy commander of the 195th Wing in 2023. (Courtesy photo)

