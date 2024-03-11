Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Lopez is commissioned as an officer in the USAF [Image 4 of 9]

    Col. Lopez is commissioned as an officer in the USAF

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    08.01.2002

    Courtesy Photo

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Laura Lopez, 195th Wing deputy commander (left), is commissioned as an officer by Lt. Col. Rodriguez, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 755 commander, at San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 2002. Lopez currently serves as the deputy commander of the Air National Guard’s 195th Wing. (Courtesy photo)

