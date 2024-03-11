Col. Lopez is commissioned as an officer in the USAF

U.S. Air National Guard Laura Lopez, 195th Wing deputy commander (left), is commissioned as an officer by Lt. Col. Rodriguez, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 755 commander, at San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 2002. Lopez currently serves as the deputy commander of the Air National Guard’s 195th Wing. (Courtesy photo)
