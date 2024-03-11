Col. Lopez posing with the J-8 team when she deployed to Iraq

U.S. Air National Guard Laura Lopez, 195th Wing deputy commander (center, left), poses in a photo with members of the Multi-National Security Transition Command-Iraq J-8 (Resources & Requirements) team during a tour of the green zone at the Saddam Hussein Cross Swords parade ground in Baghdad, Iraq, June 2007. Lopez served two tours in Iraq before joining the Air Force Reserves. (Courtesy photo)
Serving our Country is What I Love
