    Col. Lopez poses with classmates during Tech School [Image 6 of 9]

    Col. Lopez poses with classmates during Tech School

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.1999

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Laura Lopez, 195th Wing deputy commander (right), poses with Airman 1st Class Emily Allensworth (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Karman Pogue, during their technical training school for space systems operator at Vandenburg Space Force Base, California, June 1999. Lopez commissioned as an airman first class reaching the rank of colonel and Pogue reached the rank of chief master sergeant. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Col. Lopez poses with classmates during Tech School [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    technical training school
    space systems operator

