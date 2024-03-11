Col. Lopez poses with classmates during Tech School

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Laura Lopez, 195th Wing deputy commander (right), poses with Airman 1st Class Emily Allensworth (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Karman Pogue, during their technical training school for space systems operator at Vandenburg Space Force Base, California, June 1999. Lopez commissioned as an airman first class reaching the rank of colonel and Pogue reached the rank of chief master sergeant. (Courtesy photo)

