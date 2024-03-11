Col. Lopez consults with members of 195th Wing

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Laura Lopez, 195th Wing deputy commander, discusses communications regulations with a member of the 195th Wing at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2024. Lopez is responsible for providing ready forces to the Combatant Commander, ensuring the war fighting capabilities seven squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

