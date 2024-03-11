U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Josue Caballero, Brooke Army Medical Center Company C Akeroyd Blood Donor Center laboratory technician, guides a patient through paper work to donate blood during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day health fair at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. The need for blood products and donation of blood, plasma, and platelets used down range to save lives is in constant demand. To find a location near you visit www.militarydonor.com and select Donate Now. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)

