U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Josue Caballero, Brooke Army Medical Center Company C Akeroyd Blood Donor Center laboratory technician, guides a patient through paper work to donate blood during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day health fair at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. The need for blood products and donation of blood, plasma, and platelets used down range to save lives is in constant demand. To find a location near you visit www.militarydonor.com and select Donate Now. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8283879
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-JG587-2350
|Resolution:
|4413x3732
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
