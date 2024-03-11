Master Sgt. Esteban Puga, 559th Trainee Health Squadron optometry flight chief, measures a patient for a glasses order during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day health fair at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. Retirees who are within six months of receiving ophthalmology care may request two pairs of glasses, one pair of clear glasses and one pair of sunglasses at no cost from the WHASC's Optometry Clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8283877
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-JG587-2064
|Resolution:
|7253x5181
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT