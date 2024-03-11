Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 5 of 7]

    Military Retiree Appreciation Day

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Esteban Puga, 559th Trainee Health Squadron optometry flight chief, measures a patient for a glasses order during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day health fair at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. Retirees who are within six months of receiving ophthalmology care may request two pairs of glasses, one pair of clear glasses and one pair of sunglasses at no cost from the WHASC's Optometry Clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 15:38
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
