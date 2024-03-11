Members of Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center’s Pharmacy team pose for a photo at their information booth during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day health fair at the WHASC, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. Located in the WHASC first floor, B-wing, patients are able to utilize the pharmacy’s 24/7 ScriptCenter lockers which offer them an easily accessible alternative to picking up their prescription refills, helping to mitigate long-wait times at the pharmacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)

