Members of Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center’s Pharmacy team pose for a photo at their information booth during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day health fair at the WHASC, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. Located in the WHASC first floor, B-wing, patients are able to utilize the pharmacy’s 24/7 ScriptCenter lockers which offer them an easily accessible alternative to picking up their prescription refills, helping to mitigate long-wait times at the pharmacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 15:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
