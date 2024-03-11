Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio commander, gives opening remarks in honor of Military Retiree Appreciation Day at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. The event featured more than a dozen local vendors with veteran support programs and a health fair to help make medical services more available to retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8283873
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-JG587-1098
|Resolution:
|5608x4742
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
