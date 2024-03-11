Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio commander, gives opening remarks in honor of Military Retiree Appreciation Day at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. The event featured more than a dozen local vendors with veteran support programs and a health fair to help make medical services more available to retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)

