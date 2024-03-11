Tech Sgt. Vito Maltese, 59th Dental Training Squadron Pediatric Dentistry and Temporomandibular Disorders noncommissioned officer in charge, explains the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program to an attendee during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day health fair at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. The requirements needed for the AEGD Program are extensive cases, typically found in retirees. The AEGD Program work with patients for up to two years providing any necessary x-rays, surgeries and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 15:38 Photo ID: 8283876 VIRIN: 240302-F-JG587-1773 Resolution: 4851x3465 Size: 1.06 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.