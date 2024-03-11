Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 4 of 7]

    Military Retiree Appreciation Day

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Vito Maltese, 59th Dental Training Squadron Pediatric Dentistry and Temporomandibular Disorders noncommissioned officer in charge, explains the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program to an attendee during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day health fair at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. The requirements needed for the AEGD Program are extensive cases, typically found in retirees. The AEGD Program work with patients for up to two years providing any necessary x-rays, surgeries and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 15:38
    Photo ID: 8283876
    VIRIN: 240302-F-JG587-1773
    Resolution: 4851x3465
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    health
    retiree
    optometry
    honor
    nutrition
    pharmacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT