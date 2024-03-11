Staff Sgt. Meghan Ruescher, 59th Medical Diagnostic and Therapeutic Squadron diet therapist technician, explains a proper diabetic diet to an attendee during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day health fair at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. The WHASC’s Nutritional Medicine Clinic is celebrating National Nutrition Month this March, offering various classes at the WHASC and providing information booths throughout the month at the Chapparal and Warhawk gyms, the Lackland Commissary and Main Exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)

