Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 7]

    Military Retiree Appreciation Day

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Meghan Ruescher, 59th Medical Diagnostic and Therapeutic Squadron diet therapist technician, explains a proper diabetic diet to an attendee during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day health fair at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. The WHASC’s Nutritional Medicine Clinic is celebrating National Nutrition Month this March, offering various classes at the WHASC and providing information booths throughout the month at the Chapparal and Warhawk gyms, the Lackland Commissary and Main Exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 15:38
    Photo ID: 8283878
    VIRIN: 240302-F-JG587-2313
    Resolution: 5403x3859
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    health
    retiree
    optometry
    honor
    nutrition
    pharmacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT