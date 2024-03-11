Leadership converses during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day hosted at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. The 502nd Air Base Wing hosted the event at the WHASC which featured more than a dozen local vendors with veteran support programs and a health fair to help make medical services more available to retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8283874
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-JG587-1261
|Resolution:
|5032x3594
|Size:
|1005.77 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT