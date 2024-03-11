Leadership converses during the Military Retiree Appreciation Day hosted at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2024. The 502nd Air Base Wing hosted the event at the WHASC which featured more than a dozen local vendors with veteran support programs and a health fair to help make medical services more available to retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bordeaux)

