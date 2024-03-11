AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community

A local Agadez vendor displays a rug during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, March 2, 2024. About 150 American personnel attended the event, which hosted 45 vendors and raised an average of 168,000 West African Francs (about $290) per vendor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 13:04
|Photo ID:
|8281343
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-SV792-1052
|Resolution:
|4869x3246
|Size:
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
