Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community [Image 5 of 8]

    AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron looks at a handmade map of Africa during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, March 2, 2024. The event brought together Agadez vendors, who coordinated with AB 201 agencies for a mutually beneficial event and earned a collective 7.5 million West African Francs (about $13,000) to support their families and communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 13:04
    Photo ID: 8281340
    VIRIN: 240302-F-SV792-1028
    Resolution: 4362x3286
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community
    AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community
    AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community
    AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community
    AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community
    AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community
    AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community
    AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bazaar
    Niger
    Air Base 201
    SETAF-AF
    406th AEW
    437th Civil Affairs Battallion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT