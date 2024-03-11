AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron looks at a handmade map of Africa during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, March 2, 2024. The event brought together Agadez vendors, who coordinated with AB 201 agencies for a mutually beneficial event and earned a collective 7.5 million West African Francs (about $13,000) to support their families and communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

