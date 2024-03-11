A U.S. Airman assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron looks at a handmade map of Africa during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, March 2, 2024. The event brought together Agadez vendors, who coordinated with AB 201 agencies for a mutually beneficial event and earned a collective 7.5 million West African Francs (about $13,000) to support their families and communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 13:04
|Photo ID:
|8281340
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-SV792-1028
|Resolution:
|4362x3286
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT