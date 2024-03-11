AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community

U.S. service members browse handmade items during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, March 2, 2024. The 45 local vendors in attendance each earned about 168,000 West African Francs ($290), a substantial contribution to yearly household income. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 Location: AIR BASE 201, NE