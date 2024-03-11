U.S. service members browse handmade items during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, March 2, 2024. The 45 local vendors in attendance each earned about 168,000 West African Francs ($290), a substantial contribution to yearly household income. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 13:04
|Photo ID:
|8281339
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-SV792-1070
|Resolution:
|3003x4504
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
