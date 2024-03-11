AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community

A local Agadez man holds a hand-carved figure for sale during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, March 2, 2024. The mutually beneficial event raised a collective 7.5 million West African Francs (about $13,000) for the local community while expanding American cultural awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

