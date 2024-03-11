A local Agadez man holds a hand-carved figure for sale during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, March 2, 2024. The mutually beneficial event raised a collective 7.5 million West African Francs (about $13,000) for the local community while expanding American cultural awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 13:04
|Photo ID:
|8281333
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-SV792-1088
|Resolution:
|3197x2281
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT