AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community

U.S. service members browse items for sale by Agadez vendors during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, March 2, 2024. The event hosted 45 local vendors from the Agadez community who handmade all the products and sold more than 650 items to U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

