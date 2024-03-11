AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community

A local Agadez woman showcases her items for sale during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, March 2, 2024. This bazaar allowed 45 vendors to earn an average of 168,000 West African Francs ($290), to support their families and celebrate Ramadan this month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 03.02.2024
Location: AIR BASE 201, NE