AB 201 bazaar supports Agadez community

A local Agadez vendor shows his wares to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rachel Marks, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron logistics superintendent, during a general bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, March 2, 2024. The event raised millions of West African Francs (thousands of U.S. dollars) for the local communities while enriching American cultural awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

