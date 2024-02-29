Lt. Gen. Nordhaus visits 180FW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Continental U.S. NORAD Region commander, presents his commander’s coin to U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Anthony Smith, an avionics technician assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, during a base visit, in Swanton, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2024. Smith was coined for his exemplary performance, maintaining the highest levels of proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

