    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Continental U.S. NORAD Region commander, presents his commander’s coin to U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Anthony Smith, an avionics technician assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, during a base visit, in Swanton, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2024. Smith was coined for his exemplary performance, maintaining the highest levels of proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 08:25
    Photo ID: 8268176
    VIRIN: 240201-Z-XO039-1105
    Resolution: 6640x5504
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Nordhaus visits 180FW [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORAD
    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard
    OHANG
    Nordhaus

