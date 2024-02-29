Lt. Gen. Nordhaus visits 180FW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Continental U.S. NORAD Region commander, presents his commander’s coin to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Xavier Graciani, a security forces Airman assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, after coining him, during a visit with the 180FW, in Swanton, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2024. Graciani was coined for his exemplary performance, maintaining the highest levels of proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

