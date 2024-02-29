Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Nordhaus visits 180FW [Image 18 of 19]

    Lt. Gen. Nordhaus visits 180FW

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Continental U.S. NORAD Region commander, converses with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Mohler, an aviation resource manager assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, in Swanton, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2024. Nordhaus, who commanded the 180FW from 2011 to 2013, received a tour of the wing's facilities and discussed the 180FW’s role as an Aerospace Control Alert-trained unit during his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

    This work, Lt. Gen. Nordhaus visits 180FW [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard
    OHANG
    Nordhaus

