Lt. Gen. Nordhaus visits 180FW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Continental U.S. NORAD Region commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Roy Poor, the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing’s Aerospace Control Alert commander, discuss the F-16’s capabilities and role in the total force, in Swanton, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2024. Nordhaus, who commanded the 180FW from 2011 to 2013, received a tour of the wing's facilities and discussed the 180FW’s role as an Aerospace Control Alert-trained unit during his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

