U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Continental U.S. NORAD Region commander, signs a lithograph during a visit to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2024. Nordhaus, who commanded the 180FW from 2011 to 2013, received a tour of the wing's facilities and discussed the 180FW’s role as an Aerospace Control Alert-trained unit during his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 08:25
|Photo ID:
|8268172
|VIRIN:
|240201-Z-XO039-1082
|Resolution:
|7682x5504
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Nordhaus visits 180FW [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS
