Lt. Gen. Nordhaus visits 180FW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Continental U.S. NORAD Region commander, greets U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots while visiting the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, in Swanton, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2024. Nordhaus, who commanded the 180FW from 2011 to 2013, received a tour of the wing's facilities and discussed the 180FW’s role as an Aerospace Control Alert-trained unit during his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

