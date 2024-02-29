Lt. Gen. Nordhaus visits 180FW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Continental U.S. NORAD Region commander, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Peter Smith, the aircrew flight equipment superintendent, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, in Swanton, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2024. Nordhaus, who commanded the 180FW from 2011 to 2013, received a tour of the wing's facilities and discussed the 180FW’s role as an Aerospace Control Alert-trained unit during his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

