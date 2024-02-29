The impact on human life

Augustus Wayne Amos (left), and U.S. Air Force reservist Capt. Whitney Dorame (right), 349th Medical Squadron nurse anesthetist, smile together after surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. Amos’ father died during surgery in another country four days prior to Amos pursuing a life-changing procedure conducted by the U.S. Air Force Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|02.27.2024
|03.02.2024 09:00
|8266126
|240227-F-ZB805-1016
|5177x3698
|2.92 MB
|LC
|4
|0
