    The impact on human life [Image 3 of 7]

    The impact on human life

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel perform surgery on Augustus Wayne Amos at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. Amos was one of the first patients to receive surgery for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team in St. Lucia, a mission meant to bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 09:00
    Photo ID: 8266124
    VIRIN: 240226-F-ZB805-2307
    Resolution: 5469x3907
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: LC
    This work, The impact on human life [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

