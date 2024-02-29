U.S. Air Force medical personnel perform surgery on Augustus Wayne Amos at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. Amos was one of the first patients to receive surgery for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team in St. Lucia, a mission meant to bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 09:00 Photo ID: 8266124 VIRIN: 240226-F-ZB805-2307 Resolution: 5469x3907 Size: 3.57 MB Location: LC Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The impact on human life [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.