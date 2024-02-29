Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The impact on human life [Image 7 of 7]

    The impact on human life

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force reservist Capt. Whitney Dorame (left), 349th Medical Squadron nurse anesthetist, and a partner nation anesthesiologist, work together to exchange best practices during surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. The U.S. medical personnel deployed to train and exchange knowledge with St. Lucia’s surgeons and support staff, helping to ensure safety and stability of patients in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Location: LC
    TAGS

    medical
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

