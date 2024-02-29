The impact on human life

U.S. Air Force reservist Capt. Whitney Dorame (left), 349th Medical Squadron nurse anesthetist, and a partner nation anesthesiologist, work together to exchange best practices during surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. The U.S. medical personnel deployed to train and exchange knowledge with St. Lucia’s surgeons and support staff, helping to ensure safety and stability of patients in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
