U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. AJ Davidson, 60th Medical Group vascular surgeon, prepares for Augustus Wayne Amos’ surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. Davidson said he felt grateful for Amos trusting his team of medical personnel to provide him with the care he needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 09:00 Photo ID: 8266122 VIRIN: 240226-F-ZB805-2216 Resolution: 4910x3507 Size: 3.07 MB Location: LC Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The impact on human life [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.