Augustus Wayne Amos, receives words of encouragement from a U.S. Air Force medic during surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. Amos’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following his medical procedure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 09:00 Photo ID: 8266120 VIRIN: 240226-F-ZB805-2213 Resolution: 5259x3756 Size: 3.05 MB Location: LC Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The impact on human life [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.