Augustus Wayne Amos, receives words of encouragement from a U.S. Air Force medic during surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. Amos’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following his medical procedure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 09:00
|Photo ID:
|8266120
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-ZB805-2213
|Resolution:
|5259x3756
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|LC
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The impact on human life [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
