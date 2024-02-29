Augustus Wayne Amos receives fluids during surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. Amos’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following his medical procedure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 09:00 Photo ID: 8266125 VIRIN: 240226-F-ZB805-2340 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 3.51 MB Location: LC Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The impact on human life [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.