The impact on human life

U.S. Air Force reservist Capt. Whitney Dorame, 349th Medical Squadron nurse anesthetist, comforts a patient, Augustus Wayne Amos, during surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. Dorame took the time to console and comfort her patient prior to the surgery, ensuring Amos received appropriate care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

