Building bonds and providing life-changing care

U.S. Air Force reservist Master Sgt. Robert Dones, 349th Medical Squadron surgical technician, prepares a patient for surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. This is the second iteration of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Lucia, where patients were pre-selected in coordination with hospital medical directors and physicians under the direction of St. Lucia’s Ministry of Health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
02.28.2024
02.29.2024
|8262265
|240228-F-ZB805-2080
|5633x4024
|3.07 MB
|LC
|1
|0
