    Building bonds and providing life-changing care [Image 8 of 8]

    Building bonds and providing life-changing care

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force reservist Master Sgt. Robert Dones, 349th Medical Squadron surgical technician, prepares a patient for surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. This is the second iteration of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Lucia, where patients were pre-selected in coordination with hospital medical directors and physicians under the direction of St. Lucia’s Ministry of Health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    TAGS

    medical
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

