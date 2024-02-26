A partner nation medical technician prepares for surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:20 Photo ID: 8262264 VIRIN: 240228-F-ZB805-2075 Resolution: 3775x2517 Size: 2.06 MB Location: LC Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building bonds and providing life-changing care [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.