Building bonds and providing life-changing care

U.S. Air Force reservist 1st Lt. Emily Benton, 349th Aeromedical Staging Squadron post anesthesia care unit registered nurse, cares for a patient after surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 12:20
|Photo ID:
|8262263
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-ZB805-2033
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|LC
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
