Building bonds and providing life-changing care

U.S. Air Force and partner nation doctors discuss a surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 Location: LC