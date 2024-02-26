U.S. Air Force and partner nation doctors discuss a surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|02.27.2024
|02.29.2024 12:20
|8262260
|240227-F-ZB805-1054
|5406x3861
|3.26 MB
|LC
|1
|0
This work, Building bonds and providing life-changing care [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
