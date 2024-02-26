Building bonds and providing life-changing care

Medical staff prepare the operating theaters before surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission seeks to strengthen U.S. partnerships within Latin America and the Caribbean region by providing relief to overwhelmed medical facilities through collaboration with host nation medical practitioners and respective Ministry of Health officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

Date Taken: 02.27.2024
Location: LC